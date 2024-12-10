OPINION | Why BJP fired Soros missile at Sonia, Rahul Gandhi?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

In its first sharpest attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, coincidentally on her birthday (December 9), BJP President J P Nadda alleged in Rajya Sabha that a top Congress leader had close links with institutions funded by American billionaire investor George Soros. Nadda alleged that Soros wanted to destabilize India, that he does not accept Kashmir as part of India and that he was working on an anti-Indian agenda in collusion with Congress.

Without naming Sonia Gandhi, Nadda alleged, "the link between Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP) and George Soros is a matter of concern. The co-president of this forum is a member of this House". He alleged that FDL-AP sees Jammu & Kashmir as a separate entity and it gets financial support from Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Nadda alleged that "this outfit has been maligning India's image and it raises concern about our national security. People are worried over how Congress is playing with national security". BJP demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee be set up to probe the links of George Soros-funded institution with Congress and that there should be a discussion on this issue in Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge strongly opposed the allegations made by Nadda. Kharge alleged that Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was being partial towards the ruling party. Congress leaders threatened to bring a no-confidence motion against the RS Chairman.

Outside the House, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi named Sonia Gandhi and alleged that as co-president of FDL-AP, she had close links with George Soros. Trivedi pointed out that Soros had, in the past, claimed that he was ready to give funds to the tune of one billion dollars to destabilize Modi's government.

George Soros-funded Forum For Democratic Leaders is active in more than 100 countries and it has four co-presidents, one of whom is Sonia Gandhi, as chairperson of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Trivedi alleged that persons linked to Soros-funded outfits had joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He demanded that the Congress must clarify its links with George Soros.

The Forum For Democratic Leaders was set up in 1994 in Seoul at the initiative of then-South Korean President Kim Dae Jung. Sonia Gandhi was not in active politics at that time, but as chairperson of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, she was appointed one of the four co-presidents of FDL. George Soros had also given funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Soros had been openly advocating the holding of a referendum on J&K and he considers Narendra Modi an authoritarian leader.

George Soros is a Hungarian-born American billionaire, but he considers himself a stateless person. For the last several years, he had been working on an agenda to destabilize the Indian government led by Narendra Modi.

During elections in India, institutions connected with Soros deliberately exploded information bombs, meant to cause damage to Modi's party. On the eve of Parliament sessions too, Soros' eco-system had been releasing news reports meant to create an atmosphere against Modi government.

The question now is, what is Sonia Gandhi's connection with George Soros? It is a fact that she is one of the co-presidents of Forum of Democratic Leaders for Asia-Pacific. This is an anti-Indian forum which advocates the separation of Jammu & Kashmir from India. Questions are being asked about Sonia's connections with this forum, but, till now, the Congress had not come forward with any response.

Secondly, BJP has alleged that Rahul Gandhi, in collusion with George Soros, has been part of anti-India conspiracies. Rahul had been making vitriolic attacks on Modi inside and outside Parliament, after getting advance news from Soros-funded institutions.

Two things are clear: One, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have connections with Soros-funded institutions, and Two, Soros is anti-Modi and he wants to destabilize the government. The question now arises about how Gautam Adani comes into the picture.

For the last several days, Congress MPs have been staging protests outside Parliament chanting slogans against Modi and Adani. Rahul Gandhi's latest allegation is that George Soros and his outfits have exposed Gautam Adani, and that Modi was shielding Adani.

George Soros' role in this matter is very interesting. He has connections with the Financial Times, London. Four years ago, in 2020, Financial Times had commented that if Modi was to be weakened, Gautam Adani should be targeted.

Rahul Gandhi is going ahead on these lines. There are several examples. On the eve of the G20 summit in India last year, Rahul attacked Modi on Adani issue on the Hindenburg report. He had also raised the issue of US FBI probe against the Adani group. Soros manufactures news, and Rahul uses that news to target Modi.

It has also been alleged that whenever Rahul visits the UK or the US, the entire planning is done by the eco-system funded by Soros. Rahul Gandhi never replied to such allegations. He has been repeatedly alleging that Modi was trying to shield Adani, but he never replies to this argument that if Adani is corrupt, why are Congress governments giving big-ticket projects to the Adani group? As chief ministers, Revanth Reddy and Ashok Gehlot shook hands with Gautam Adani and gave big projects to his group.

Rahul Gandhi's double standards on Adani and his connections with George Soros are known to other INDIA bloc leaders like Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav. These leaders and their parties have kept themselves away from Rahul Gandhi on the Adani issue.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.