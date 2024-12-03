OPINION | Sulking Shinde: Against People's Will

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

A new government led by Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in on December 5 with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the oath taking ceremony. On December 4, BJP legislative party is expected to elect Fadnavis as its leader in the presence of central observers, Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani.

The role of outgoing CM Eknath Shinde in the new government is not yet clear. Shinde has cancelled all his meetings citing health reasons, while his son Shrikant Shinde has described reports about his joining as Deputy CM as 'baseless'. Shrikant Shinde clarified, he had neither sought any portfolio at the Centre, nor was he going to become the Deputy CM.

Eknath Shinde has not yet reacted to the ongoing political developments. There are reports that he is unhappy because his demand for Home portfolio was not accepted by the BJP leadership. Instead, he was offered Urban Development portfolio. Home Minister Amit Shah had requested Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to come to Delhi for talks, but Shinde, citing health reasons, did not go.

In recent years, it has almost become a trend in Maharashtra politics, for any one of the top leaders in the ruling combination, sulking when a new government is formed. In North India, there is a popular saying about "the uncle (phoopha) who always sulks at the wedding".

Five years ago, when BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray started sulking. He called off his alliance with BJP and joined hands with Congress and Sharad Pawar to become the CM. He ditched Fadnavis' 'baaraat' to head another 'baaraat' (bridegroom procession). This time, too, Eknath Shinde has become the sulking "phoopha". He is unwilling to leave the bridegroom procession bus, only because he was not made the bridegroom. But, this time Devendra Fadnavis' 'kavach' (armour) is invincible. Shinde may indulge in tantrums, but ultimately he will have to accept. The people's mandate for BJP is quite clear and he has to bow before the people's will. The sooner he realizes this, the better.

