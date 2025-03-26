OPINION | 'Saugat-e-Modi': Is it for Muslim votes? Each office bearer of the Minority Morcha will identify 100 needy persons from a mosque with the help of the mosque committee and will deliver the "Saugaat-e-Modi" kit to them as a gift.

In a major outreach to economically backward Muslims, BJP’s Minority Morcha has launched “Saugat-e-Modi” scheme, under which Eid gift packs will be given to 32 lakh Muslims through 32,000 mosques across the country. On Tuesday, these gift kits, containing besan, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, sugar, salwar-suit fabric for men, kurta-pyjama fabric for men, were distributed in Delhi and Navi Mumbai. 100 needy persons will be identified with the help of each mosque committee for receiving the gift pack. At a time when iftar parties are being held by political parties during the month of Ramzan, BJP has opted to distribute these gift packs. Each office bearer of the Minority Morcha will identify 100 needy persons from a mosque with the help of the mosque committee and will deliver the "Saugaat-e-Modi" kit to them as a gift. Congress leader Imran Masood described this as a “lollypop for Muslims”, while other opposition leaders said this scheme has been launched with an eye on forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. All India Imam Association president Sajid Rashidi welcomed this scheme and hoped Muslims would at least get a closer look for once at BJP for their own benefit. I fail to understand what opposition leaders think when they say these gift packs are for securing Muslims votes. What do they think of Muslims? Will a Muslim come out to vote for BJP because of a packet of vermicelli, dates and dry fruits? If these leaders think so, then let all other parties distribute similar gift packs to poor Muslims on the eve of Eid. Why didn’t they think about this earlier? I think, everybody should welcome such gifts for the poor at the time of festivals. No need to politicize such moves.

The Chief Justice of Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing relating to a plea by a lawyer seeking direction to Delhi Police to file an FIR over the discovery of semi-burnt currency notes from the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The CJI told the petitioner-advocate to confirm from the Supreme Court Registry the date of hearing on his petition. Meanwhile, the three-judge inquiry panel, after visiting the storeroom of the judge’s residence on Tuesday, has decided to check phone call details of the judge. In Prayagraj, Allahabad High Court lawyers have gone on indefinite strike to protest transfer of Justice Varma to their high court. On an average, 10 to 15,000 cases are heard daily before 88 benches of the high court. Meanwhile, several retired judges have said, given the present collegium system, there is little possibility of any concrete solution emerging from this issue soon. Retired Justice S N Dhingra on India TV show demanded that the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, that was struck down by the apex court in 2015, be revived. Legal experts say, no FIR can be filed by police unless the inhouse inquiry panel completes its work. The moot point is: there is still no clarify about who will investigate and prosecute a judge if any charge of corruption arises. Judiciary does not want to give these powers to police or CBI, and at the same time, it has no investigation agency of its own. Secondly, no matter howsoever serious the matter is, Supreme Court has no other alternative but to transfer the judge. When the NJAC Bill came before Parliament, the debate was only confined to appointment of judges, but the Act was turned down by the apex court. There was no discussion about whether the Bill should contain provisions on how to go ahead in matters of corruption in judiciary. Parliament will now have to consider this afresh and enact a law, but it would be better if the views of former Supreme Court judges are taken into consideration. Several retired judges feel that the NJAC law was a good one and the Supreme Court, instead of striking down the Act, could have stepped forward to correct any deficiencies it might have noticed in that law. Let bygones be bygones. A fresh thinking on this issue is required.

The absence of Congress leaders at RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav’s iftar party in Patna has become the talk of the town. Lalu had hosted an iftar party on Monday in which leaders of Muslim organisations, RJD and Left parties took part, but only one out of 19 Congress MLAs was present. Ruling JD(U) leaders claimed that this is clear indication of a major rift in RJD-led Maha Gathbandhan (grand alliance). They said, Congress may break away from the alliance anytime and announce that it would go alone in the Assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi had convened a meeting of Bihar Congress leaders in Delhi and most of them were out of town. At the meeting, Congress MPs and MLAs from Bihar were present along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, newly appointed state Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and Bihar incharge Krishna Allavaru. At the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, Congress will fight the Bihar polls in alliance with RJD, but Congress would try to get more seats this time. It seems Rahul Gandhi wants Bihar Congress to get out of RJD’s shadow, but Congress leaders know that the party unit in Bihar is not in a position to fight elections on its own. Congress high command is now applying pressure tactics. While party leaders say, Congress will be part of alliance, it is demanding 70 seats in Bihar, which RJD may not be willing to give.

