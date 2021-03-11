Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | From hospital bed, Mamata says, she’ll soon resume poll campaign on wheelchair

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

From hospital bed, Mamata says, she’ll soon resume poll campaign on wheelchair

Why Rahul Gandhi alleged, there is no democracy left in India

One more minor Hindu girl forcibly converted, married to Muslim in Sindh, Pakistan

