Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 19, 2025 In a significant step towards improving India-China relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Monday.

New Delhi:

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval, says "India, China should regard each other as partners, not competitors…Setbacks in last few years were not in the interest of both"

BJP hits out after CSDS psephologist admits ‘faulty data’ about voter surges in Maharashtra; Setback for Rahul as Bihar female voter Ranju Devi retracts claim that her name was missing from the list

Opposition bloc to field former SC judge B Sudarshan Reddy for Vice President election

