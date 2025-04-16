Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 16, 2025 The Supreme Court said the violence occurring during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act is very disturbing. A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan made the observation while hearing the pleas challenging the constitutional validity.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

SC raises questions on some provisions of Waqf Act, hearing to continue tomorrow

Some shops burnt, stoning in Murshidabad, CM Mamata Banerjee tells imams, “We will take strong action against rioters, if people want to protest, let them go to Delhi”

Congress workers stage protests in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities against ED chargesheet naming Rahul, Sonia in National Herald case, Robert Vadra questioned again in Haryana land deal case

