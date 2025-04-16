Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 16, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- SC raises questions on some provisions of Waqf Act, hearing to continue tomorrow
-
Some shops burnt, stoning in Murshidabad, CM Mamata Banerjee tells imams, “We will take strong action against rioters, if people want to protest, let them go to Delhi”
-
Congress workers stage protests in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities against ED chargesheet naming Rahul, Sonia in National Herald case, Robert Vadra questioned again in Haryana land deal case
