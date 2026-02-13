Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 13, 2026

New Delhi:

How women voters, Hindus helped BNP score landslide win in Bangladesh, Will Tarique Rahman adopt friendly approach towards India?

Imran Khan loses 85 per cent vision in one eye, Pandemonium in Pak Parliament as Tehreek-e-Insaf members staged dharna, demand immediate release of Imran from jail

Rahul Gandhi meets farmer leaders, Minister Kiren Rijiju says, substantive motion against Rahul by Nishikant Dubey will be forwarded to either Ethics or Privilege Committee

