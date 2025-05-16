Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 16, 2025 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signaled that Operation Sindoor is ongoing, exposed Pakistan’s terrorist payouts.

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:​

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this to signal that India’s response under Operation Sindoor is ongoing and could intensify if provoked further.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that Pakistan is compensating slain Jaish terrorists with Rs1 crore each and Lashkar terrorists with Rs 20 lakh each, urging the IMF to reconsider its $1 billion loan to Pakistan.

