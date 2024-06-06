Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2024

Narendra Modi to be sworn in as PM for third term on June 9, speculations rife about portfolios for NDA allies

Why BJP lost in Ayodhya despite a grand Ram Temple, swanky airport, railway station, beautiful roads?

Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi for talks with BJP high command, wants to resign as Deputy CM

