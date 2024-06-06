Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Narendra Modi to be sworn in as PM for third term on June 9, speculations rife about portfolios for NDA allies
Why BJP lost in Ayodhya despite a grand Ram Temple, swanky airport, railway station, beautiful roads?
Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi for talks with BJP high command, wants to resign as Deputy CM
