Thursday, June 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2024 21:14 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Narendra Modi, PM modi oath ceremony, modi govt third term, June 9, portfolios NDA alli
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Narendra Modi to be sworn in as PM for third term on June 9, speculations rife about portfolios for NDA allies 

  • Why BJP lost in Ayodhya despite a grand Ram Temple, swanky airport, railway station, beautiful roads?

  • Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi for talks with BJP high command, wants to resign as Deputy CM

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement