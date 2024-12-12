Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 12, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Supreme Court directs all courts not to entertain fresh suits or give interim or final orders on religious places for the next 8 weeks, Centre to file the reply within 4 weeks

Uproar in Parliament, BJP demands Congress’ reply on George Soros’ links, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge levels 10 charges against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Union Cabinet approves Constitution Amendment Bill to implement ‘One Nation, One Election’, Bill may be introduced in Parliament next week

