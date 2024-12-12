Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 12, 2024

Supreme Court asked the Centre to file an affidavit in a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, that prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on Aug 15, 1947.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 19:15 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 20:15 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Supreme Court directs all courts not to entertain fresh suits or give interim or final orders on religious places for the next 8 weeks, Centre to file the reply within 4 weeks

  • Uproar in Parliament, BJP demands Congress’ reply on George Soros’ links, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge levels 10 charges against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

  • Union Cabinet approves Constitution Amendment Bill to implement ‘One Nation, One Election’, Bill may be introduced in Parliament next week

