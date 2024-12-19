Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 19, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 19, 2024

BJP-led NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest today in Parliament premises and there was a face-off in which BJP leaders said two MPs were injured and later hospitalised at RML Hospital.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 20:10 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 20:17 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Unprecedented scuffle outside Parliament, 2 BJP MPs hospitalised, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “Black Day” in Parliament history, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge alleged, BJP MPs “prevented them from entering Parliament” 

  • BJP MPs file FIR against Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Street police station, Work in both Houses of Parliament stalled due to uproar 

  • Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Prakash Ambedkar’s party stage protests over Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

