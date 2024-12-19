Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 19, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Unprecedented scuffle outside Parliament, 2 BJP MPs hospitalised, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “Black Day” in Parliament history, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge alleged, BJP MPs “prevented them from entering Parliament”

BJP MPs file FIR against Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Street police station, Work in both Houses of Parliament stalled due to uproar

Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Prakash Ambedkar’s party stage protests over Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

