Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 28, 2025

At the start of the day's session, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

J-K Assembly condemns Pahalgam killings, Congress distances itself from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's "not in favour of war" remark.

Rattled Pakistani leaders cry 'water terrorism' in Senate after India’s Indus Water Treaty suspension, PoK's so-called PM threatens 'nuclear response'.

India signs deal with French govt for purchase of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for Rs 63,000 crore.

