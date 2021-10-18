Monday, October 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Terrorists resort to target killings in Kashmir, migrant labourers want to return home

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2021 21:25 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Jihadis in Bangladesh loot Hindu homes in Rangpur, set fire to 65 houses, situation tense
  • Exclusive: Terrorists resort to target killings in Kashmir, migrant labourers want to return home
  • Exclusive: Indian army deploys Heron drones for day-night surveillance of LAC in Arunachal sector

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

