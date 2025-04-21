Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 21, 2025 Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that Waqf Boards should focus on building hospitals and schools like Christian missionary organizations, rather than merely collecting rent from hotels.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Muslim Personal Law Board to hold big rally in Delhi tomorrow, Bihar Governor Arif Mohd Khan says, "Waqf Boards should build hospitals, schools like Christian missionaries instead of collecting rents from hotels, shopping malls."

Gruesome video of a mob killing Hindu father-son in Murshidabad emerges, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar demands President's Rule in Bengal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launches attack on Election Commission in Boston, USA, says, EC is 'compromised', EC rejects as 'baseless' Rahul's charge about manipulation of votes in Maharashtra polls.

