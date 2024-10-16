Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 16, 2024

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2024 20:58 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 16, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • In Ghaziabad, maid held for mixing urine in roti dough; In Baghpat, health worker arrested for mixing TB patient sputum in food meant for Deputy CMO; In Saharanpur, dhaba worker held for spitting into rotis

  • Seat sharing talks continue in both MVA and Mahayuti camps for Maharashtra elections

  • Nayab Singh Saini to be sworn in as Haryana CM tomorrow, BJP legislators elect him as leader

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

