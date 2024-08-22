Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 22, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Who threatened RG Kar Hospital doctors? What CBI told SC about medic rape-murder probe?

In Ayodhya, 3 bulldozers and a Poclain machine used to raze illegal shopping complex owned by teenager sexual assault case accused Moid Khan

All India Muslim Personal Law Board chief Saifullah Rahmani claims, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have promised to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.