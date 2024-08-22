Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 22, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 22, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 20:58 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, kolkata RG Kar hospital, supreme court on kolkata doctor rape murder case, cbi report o
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 22, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Who threatened RG Kar Hospital doctors? What CBI told SC about medic rape-murder probe?

  • In Ayodhya, 3 bulldozers and a Poclain machine used to raze illegal shopping complex owned by teenager sexual assault case accused Moid Khan

  • All India Muslim Personal Law Board chief Saifullah Rahmani claims, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have promised to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill  

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement