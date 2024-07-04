Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 4, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 4, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2024 19:12 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 4, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exposed: Army rebuts Rahul Gandhi ‘s claim that Agniveer martyr Ajay Kumar’s family did not receive any money
  • Hathras stampede: UP police arrests six sewadars, Bhole Baba still underground, Rs 1 lakh reward declared for clue about absconding organiser Dev Prakash Madhukar
  • Political blame game begins between RJD and BJP after 12 bridges collapsed in Bihar within a fortnight; Bihar govt blames engineers, contractors

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement