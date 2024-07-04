Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exposed: Army rebuts Rahul Gandhi ‘s claim that Agniveer martyr Ajay Kumar’s family did not receive any money

Hathras stampede: UP police arrests six sewadars, Bhole Baba still underground, Rs 1 lakh reward declared for clue about absconding organiser Dev Prakash Madhukar

Political blame game begins between RJD and BJP after 12 bridges collapsed in Bihar within a fortnight; Bihar govt blames engineers, contractors

