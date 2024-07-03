Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- BJP posts video of Rahul Gandhi 'instigating' opposition MPs to disrupt PM Narendra Modi 's speech in Lok Sabha
- Opposition tries to stall PM's reply in Rajya Sabha, later stages walkout
- Hathras stampede: UP police questioning 4 persons, Satsang organiser Ved Prakash Madhukar, several others go underground, CM Yogi Adityanath suspects 'conspiracy' behind stampede
