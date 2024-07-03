Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

BJP posts video of Rahul Gandhi 'instigating' opposition MPs to disrupt PM Narendra Modi 's speech in Lok Sabha

Opposition tries to stall PM's reply in Rajya Sabha, later stages walkout

Hathras stampede: UP police questioning 4 persons, Satsang organiser Ved Prakash Madhukar, several others go underground, CM Yogi Adityanath suspects 'conspiracy' behind stampede

