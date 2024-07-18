Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Row over UP police asking eateries, fruit vendors to display owners' names on Kanwar Yatra route
- AAP to contest all assembly seats in Haryana, announces Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
- Supreme Court directs NTA to publish city-wise, and center-wise NEET-UG results on July 20, with a next hearing on Monday
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.