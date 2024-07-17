Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 17, 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 17, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Yogi holds meeting with 20 ministers assigned for 10 assembly byelections, top-level meetings in Delhi

Eknath Shinde announces 'Laadla Bhai' scheme for educated youths ahead of this year's assembly polls, youths to get Rs 6000, Rs 8000, Rs 10,000 every month

Nayab Singh Saini announces 10 per cent lateral reservation for Agniveers ahead of this year's assembly posts, reservation in posts like constables, mining guards, forest guards, etc.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.