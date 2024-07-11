Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants settled in Jharkhand, High Court asks govt to take action

UP school teachers defying govt's order to mark online digital attendance

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar courts controversy in Maharashtra, transferred from Pune to Washim

