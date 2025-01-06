Monday, January 06, 2025
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2024

BJP leader and candidate from Kalkaji Assembly Ramesh Bidhuri made a controversial comment on Delhi CM Atishi after which she held a press conference. Hurt by Bidhuri's remarks, she broke down in front of the camera.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 21:37 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 21:37 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Delhi CM Atishi cries, says, 'Ramesh Bidhuri used abusive language about my unwell father', BJP advises Bidhuri, 'leaders should avoid personal, family comments'
  • Patna court grants unconditional bail to Prashant Kishor, after coming out of jail, he says, 'I am on hunger strike and will continue', he will file an application in the High Court tomorrow
  • Ajit Pawar tells Baramati voters, 'By voting for me, you have not become my master, I am not your servant', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad tells those who have not voted for him, 'prostitutes are better than you'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

 

