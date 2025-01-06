Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Delhi CM Atishi cries, says, 'Ramesh Bidhuri used abusive language about my unwell father', BJP advises Bidhuri, 'leaders should avoid personal, family comments'

Patna court grants unconditional bail to Prashant Kishor, after coming out of jail, he says, 'I am on hunger strike and will continue', he will file an application in the High Court tomorrow

Ajit Pawar tells Baramati voters, 'By voting for me, you have not become my master, I am not your servant', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad tells those who have not voted for him, 'prostitutes are better than you'

