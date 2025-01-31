Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

BJP leaders lash out at Congress for Sonia Gandhi’s remarks about President Rashtrapati Bhavan says, “such comments are unfortunate, unacceptable, they hurt the dignity of high office”, Priyanka Gandhi says, her mother’s comments “were twisted by media”

“For the first time in 11 years, no ‘foreign spark’ ahead of this budget session”, says PM Narendra Modi

Controversy in Kinnar Akhara over induction of former actor Mamta Kulkarni as ‘Mahamandaleshwar’, Founder Ajay Das removes Acharya Lakshmi from her post, Acharya says, Ajay Das was expelled in 2017 for marrying a woman

