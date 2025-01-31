Friday, January 31, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2025

BJP leaders criticised Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on the President; Rashtrapati Bhavan calls them "unfortunate and unacceptable," while Priyanka Gandhi claims media misinterpreted her mother’s statement.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 23:42 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 23:42 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2025
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • BJP leaders lash out at Congress for Sonia Gandhi’s remarks about President Rashtrapati Bhavan says, “such comments are unfortunate, unacceptable, they hurt the dignity of high office”, Priyanka Gandhi says, her mother’s comments “were twisted by media” 
  • “For the first time in 11 years, no ‘foreign spark’ ahead of this budget session”, says PM Narendra Modi 
  • Controversy in Kinnar Akhara over induction of former actor Mamta Kulkarni as ‘Mahamandaleshwar’, Founder Ajay Das removes Acharya Lakshmi from her post, Acharya says, Ajay Das was expelled in 2017 for marrying a woman

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement