Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 29, 2025

UP Police says, 30 pilgrims died, 60 injured in Mahakumbh stampede, 36 undergoing treatment, and Sadhu ‘akhadas’ took holy dip 10 hours after tragedy at Sangam, The situation is now under control

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demands deployment of Army for Kumbh Mela, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "VIP culture must be stopped."

PM Narendra Modi compares Kejriwal and AAP leaders with serial killer and conman Charles Shobhraj, Modi promises to continue AAP's welfare schemes if voted to power in Delhi

