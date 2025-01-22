Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds cabinet meet at Maha Kumbh, takes holy dip with his 54 ministers in Sangam

PM Narendra Modi ‘s scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, says, "Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal is an example of AAP’s lies and deceit", PM promises to improve Delhi if BJP wins after 25 years

Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nirupam raises doubts about actor Saif Ali Khan’s “quick” recovery, asks ”how someone who underwent 6-hour surgery was discharged after four days”

