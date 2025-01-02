Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "Our doors are open for Nitish Kumar." Bihar CM puts his hand on Tejashwi Yadav's shoulder in Raj Bhavan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sends letter to Delhi CM, alleges Delhi govt blocking central schemes for farmers' welfare, Atishi replies, "BJP speaking about farmers' welfare is like Dawood preaching non-violence"

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames BSF for infiltration of Bangladeshis, nephew Abhishek Banerjee alleges, and the Centre is silent on persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.