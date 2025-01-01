Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 1, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 1, 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Police initiated an investigation into fraudsters deceiving people by soliciting fake donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) appealed to the public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with such scammers.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 19:44 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 19:45 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 1, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Shocking: Agra man shoots chilling video after killing mother and 4 sisters in Lucknow hotel
  • Delhi bakery owner Puneet Khurana commits suicide after divorce and business dispute with wife
  • Villagers in Beed, Maharashtra, stage ‘jal samadhi’ protest demanding arrest of killers of sarpanch

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement