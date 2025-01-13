Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 13, 2024

Over 1.65 crore people took a holy dip on the first day of Mahakumbh 2025. On the second day of the religious fair on Tuesday, the Sadus will take Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 13, 2025 20:59 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 20:59 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 13, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 13, 2024

 Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • More than 1 crore pilgrims took a dip on Day 1 of Mahakumbh, Sadhus will take their holy dip 'Amrit Snan' tomorrow on Makar Sankranti
  • Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah praises PM Narendra Modi during opening of tunnel linking Sonmarg, appeals for early restoration of statehood
  • Delhi Lt Gov VK Saxena lashes out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, says, Kejriwal is "lying and misleading voters about imminent demolition of jhuggis" in Shakur Basti

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

