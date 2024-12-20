Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, 'raking up fresh temple-mosque disputes every day is not acceptable', hits out at those trying to position themselves as 'leaders of Hindus'
-
Archaeological Survey team surveys temple, 5 pilgrimage sites, 19 wells in Sambhal, UP
-
11 dead, 12 others critical in massive blaze after tanker collided with a truck on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, 37 vehicles burnt
