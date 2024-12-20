Friday, December 20, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 20, 2024

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged for unity and harmony in the country, stressing that divisive issues should not be raised to create enmity, even as he highlighted the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu devotion.

Published : Dec 20, 2024 20:12 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 20:13 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, 'raking up fresh temple-mosque disputes every day is not acceptable', hits out at those trying to position themselves as 'leaders of Hindus'

  • Archaeological Survey team surveys temple, 5 pilgrimage sites, 19 wells in Sambhal, UP

  • 11 dead, 12 others critical in massive blaze after tanker collided with a truck on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, 37 vehicles burnt 

