Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 25, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Israel-Hamas conflict threatens to spread in Middle East, Iran warns US, Turkiye supports Hamas

  • Israeli army releases videos of captured Hamas terrorists confessing, they were offered $10K, flat for taking each Israeli hostage

  • BJP complains to EC about Priyanka Gandhi's remarks about PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan rally

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

