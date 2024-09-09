Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Stone-pelting at Ganesh pandal in Surat, over 30 arrested, Bulldozer used to raze illegal encroachments in riot-hit locality

Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder kept on rail track in Kanpur, major disaster averted, NIA, ATS teams in action, several suspects held

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, Kolkata police chief offered to resign, Supreme Court directs all doctors to rejoin duty by 5 pm tomorrow, gives one more week to CBI to complete rape-murder probe

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.