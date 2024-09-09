Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Stone-pelting at Ganesh pandal in Surat, over 30 arrested, Bulldozer used to raze illegal encroachments in riot-hit locality
- Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder kept on rail track in Kanpur, major disaster averted, NIA, ATS teams in action, several suspects held
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, Kolkata police chief offered to resign, Supreme Court directs all doctors to rejoin duty by 5 pm tomorrow, gives one more week to CBI to complete rape-murder probe
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.