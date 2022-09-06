Follow us on Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 6, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Maulanas at Jamiat Ulema meeting oppose Yogi govt’s order for survey of all unaided madarsas in UP

Exclusive: Reality check by India TV reporters of state of madarsas in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow

Exclusive: With basements & roads flooded in Bengaluru, techies ride tractors to reach office

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News