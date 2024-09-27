Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 27, 2024

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2024 20:28 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Special report: Is banned Chinese garlic slow poison? Allahabad High Court directs UP Food Safety officials to conduct probe
  • Tension in Delhi’s Shahi Eidgah locality, Rapid Action Force deployed, Shahi Eidgah Committee objects to installation of Rani Laxmibai statue in DDA Park
  • Hindu Sena files suit in Ajmer court claiming world famous Khwaja Dargah Sharif shrine was built on a Shiva temple

