Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 26, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

After strong objections from senior party leaders, Congress govt in Himachal takes U-turn on enforcing 'Yogi model' in dhabas, restaurants

In UP, Yogi govt's Food Safety teams begin checking food quality in dhabas, restaurants. India TV ground reports from Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Etawah, Kanpur

Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan condemn beating up of two candidates from Bihar for Staff Selection Commission exam in Siliguri, Bengal

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.