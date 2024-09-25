Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Congress, says "Haryana was handed over to 'dalaal' and 'daamaad' (son-in-law) during Congress rule"

'Rahul Gandhi must focus more on Jammu campaign', says National Conference leader Omar Abdullah after casting vote, Foreign diplomats watch polling in Valley

Bombay High Court questions police version about custodial death of accused Akshay Shinde inside van, says, "probe must be fair and impartial"

