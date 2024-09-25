Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 25, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 20:55 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 25, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Congress, says "Haryana was handed over to 'dalaal' and 'daamaad' (son-in-law) during Congress rule"
  • 'Rahul Gandhi must focus more on Jammu campaign', says National Conference leader Omar Abdullah after casting vote, Foreign diplomats watch polling in Valley
  • Bombay High Court questions police version about custodial death of accused Akshay Shinde inside van, says, "probe must be fair and impartial"

