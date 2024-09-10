Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 10, 2024

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2024 20:24 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Who tried to malign Chief Justice of India and his family on social media in R.G.Kar case? SC Registry files complaint against social media post
  • In USA, Rahul Gandhi criticises conduct of LS elections by EC, alleges Sikhs are not free in India, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri , BJP leaders lambast Rahul’s comments
  • Accused Sajid Pasha’s hospital sealed in Rampur, UP, after minor girl was raped for 5 days

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

