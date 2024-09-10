Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Who tried to malign Chief Justice of India and his family on social media in R.G.Kar case? SC Registry files complaint against social media post
- In USA, Rahul Gandhi criticises conduct of LS elections by EC, alleges Sikhs are not free in India, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri , BJP leaders lambast Rahul’s comments
- Accused Sajid Pasha’s hospital sealed in Rampur, UP, after minor girl was raped for 5 days
