Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 31, 2025 Tension continues to grip Mokama region a day after the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav. On Friday, chaos broke out again when stones were pelted at the car of Veena Devi, RJD candidate from Mokama and wife of strongman Surajbhan Singh, near Pandarak.

In today's episode:

Caste mafia dons clash in Mokama, Bihar, after Dularchand Yadav’s murder, vehicles stoned

UP CM Yogi Adiyanath addresses rallies in strongholds of two mafia dons, Shahabuddin and Munna Shukla, says, ‘all mafia dons in UP have been decimated, their properties bulldozed’

India conducts mega tri-service military exercise Operation Trishul war exercise stretching from Rajasthan desert to Gujarat border and North Arabian Sea, NOTAM issued to airmen till November 10 across western front

