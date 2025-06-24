Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 24, 2025 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that Israel has agreed to the bilateral ceasefire with Iran in coordination with United States President Donald Trump. He claimed that Israel’s war goals against Iran have been achieved.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Bombs, missiles fall silent as Iran, Israel enter shaky ceasefire, Trump asks both not to violate ceasefire

Centre signs Rs 1982 crore contracts for emergency purchase of integrated drone detection systems, low-level lightweight radars, remotely piloted aerial vehicles, loitering munitions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges voter list manipulation in Maharashtra CM Fadnavis’ constituency, Fadnavis says, Rahul is telling 'lies'

