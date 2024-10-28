Monday, October 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 28, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 28, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2024 21:08 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Top leaders including CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar file nominations in Maharashtra
  • Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigning for BJP candidates in Jharkhand
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspends police official, meets family of Mohit Pandey, who died in Lucknow police custody, Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, Mayawati slam govt

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement