Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 22, 2025 Iran's hardline Islamic regime, headed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has found itself at the centre of an unusual scandal. The controversy erupted after the daughter of one of Khamenei's close aides was spotted wearing a strapless wedding gown at her wedding.

Double standards in Iran: Ali Khamenei's top aide's daughter attends wedding bare-headed, wears strapless gown, but regime enforces strict hijab rules for others

Historic: Saudi Arabia abolishes Kafala system, grants freedom to switch jobs for 13 million migrant workers

Rahul Gandhi sends Ashok Gehlot to 90-minute meeting with Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, Mahagathbandhan to hold a joint press conference tomorrow