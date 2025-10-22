Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 22, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
Double standards in Iran: Ali Khamenei's top aide's daughter attends wedding bare-headed, wears strapless gown, but regime enforces strict hijab rules for others
Historic: Saudi Arabia abolishes Kafala system, grants freedom to switch jobs for 13 million migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi sends Ashok Gehlot to 90-minute meeting with Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, Mahagathbandhan to hold a joint press conference tomorrow