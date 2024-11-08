Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

In Maharashtra rallies, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ruled out restoring Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir

In Jharkhand rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to raise SC, ST, and OBC reservation above 50 per cent cap

Supreme Court’s 7-judge bench, by majority vote, decides to re-examine minority status for Aligarh Muslim University, CJI to set up 3-judge bench

