Friday, November 08, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 8, 2024

During recent rallies in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah firmly dismissed the possibility of restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated on: November 08, 2024 20:16 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • In Maharashtra rallies, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ruled out restoring Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir
  • In Jharkhand rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to raise SC, ST, and OBC reservation above 50 per cent cap
  • Supreme Court’s 7-judge bench, by majority vote, decides to re-examine minority status for Aligarh Muslim University, CJI to set up 3-judge bench

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

