Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 7, 2024

India demands action after the the Bangladeshi army brutally beat up Hindus and molested Hindu women in Chattogram city

India cancels consular camps in Toronto after Canadian authorities refused to provide security to Indian diplomats

Maha Vikas Aghadi condemns pro-BJP farmer leader Sadabhau Khot for making derogatory remarks about Sharad Pawar’s face and demands apology from Devendra Fadnavis

