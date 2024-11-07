Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 7, 2024

India has called on Bangladesh to take immediate action after reports emerged alleging that members of the Bangladeshi army violently attacked Hindus and molested Hindu women in Chattogram city. The incident, which has raised diplomatic concerns, reportedly took place amid ongoing tensions.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2024 18:52 IST

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • India demands action after the the Bangladeshi army brutally beat up Hindus and molested Hindu women in Chattogram city
  • India cancels consular camps in Toronto after Canadian authorities refused to provide security to Indian diplomats
  • Maha Vikas Aghadi condemns pro-BJP farmer leader Sadabhau Khot for making derogatory remarks about Sharad Pawar’s face and demands apology from Devendra Fadnavis

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

