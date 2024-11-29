Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Supreme Court stays Sambhal mosque survey order, asks Allahabad High Court to hear Muslim side's petition urgently

Islamist outfit Hefazat-e-Islam holds big rally in Dhaka, demands ban on ISKCON, Bangladesh govt freezes 17 bank accounts of people linked to ISKCON

Mahayuti meeting today on govt formation called off after Eknath Shinde unexpectedly leaves for his home district Satara

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.