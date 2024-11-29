Friday, November 29, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2024

The Supreme Court has ordered a Sambhal trial court to halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 20:34 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 20:34 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Supreme Court stays Sambhal mosque survey order, asks Allahabad High Court to hear Muslim side's petition urgently
  • Islamist outfit Hefazat-e-Islam holds big rally in Dhaka, demands ban on ISKCON, Bangladesh govt freezes 17 bank accounts of people linked to ISKCON
  • Mahayuti meeting today on govt formation called off after Eknath Shinde unexpectedly leaves for his home district Satara

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

