Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Maharashtra: Power-sharing talks between Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar in Amit Shah's residence tonight

Bangladesh govt withdraws legal action against ISKCON, after its country chapter chief Charu Chandra Das, under Islamist pressure, said arrested monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was not a member



Ajmer court in Rajasthan issues notice after suit filed claiming 850-year-old Ajmer Sharif dargah was a Shiva temple

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.