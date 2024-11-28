Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2024

After registering a thumping victory in the Maharashtra polls, top Mahayuti leaders, including Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, arrived in New Delhi today. The leaders are supposed to meet Amit Shah and discuss the power-sharing formula for the next Mahayuti government in the state.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 21:37 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 21:37 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Maharashtra: Power-sharing talks between Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar in Amit Shah's residence tonight

     

  • Bangladesh govt withdraws legal action against ISKCON, after its country chapter chief Charu Chandra Das, under Islamist pressure, said arrested monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was not a member
     
  • Ajmer court in Rajasthan issues notice after suit filed claiming 850-year-old Ajmer Sharif dargah was a Shiva temple

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement