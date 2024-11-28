Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Maharashtra: Power-sharing talks between Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar in Amit Shah's residence tonight
- Bangladesh govt withdraws legal action against ISKCON, after its country chapter chief Charu Chandra Das, under Islamist pressure, said arrested monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was not a member
- Ajmer court in Rajasthan issues notice after suit filed claiming 850-year-old Ajmer Sharif dargah was a Shiva temple
