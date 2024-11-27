Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 27, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Decks cleared for Devendra Fadnavis to take over as Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde opts out from race, pledges support

Imran Khan's party calls off Islamabad protest after midnight crackdown on supporters

UP government to display posters of Sambhal stone pelters, recovery of damages will be sought

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.