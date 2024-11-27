Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 27, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 27, 2024

Breaking his silence four days after the assembly election results, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde said he has assured PM Narendra Modi that he will abide by whatever decision the BJP takes on naming his successor.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Nov 27, 2024 20:24 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 20:59 IST
India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Decks cleared for Devendra Fadnavis to take over as Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde opts out from race, pledges support
  • Imran Khan's party calls off Islamabad protest after midnight crackdown on supporters
  • UP government to display posters of Sambhal stone pelters, recovery of damages will be sought

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement