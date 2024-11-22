Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 22, 2024

Maharashtra is all set for the crucial counting of votes tomorrow, with leaders from both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti alliances on high alert to prevent any attempts at poaching newly elected MLAs.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2024 20:09 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 22, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • All eyes on tomorrow's counting, Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti leaders gear up to stop poaching of new MLAs
  • Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader claims, alliance will win 59 out of 81 seats, BJP confident of getting majority
  • Nearly one lakh devotees join Baba Bageshwar Dham 's 160 km 'Hindu Jodo' padyatra, Baba demands 'Hindu Rashtra'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

