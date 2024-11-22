Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

All eyes on tomorrow's counting, Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti leaders gear up to stop poaching of new MLAs

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader claims, alliance will win 59 out of 81 seats, BJP confident of getting majority

Nearly one lakh devotees join Baba Bageshwar Dham 's 160 km 'Hindu Jodo' padyatra, Baba demands 'Hindu Rashtra'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.