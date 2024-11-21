Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 21, 2024

US prosecutors indict industrialist Gautam Adani, several others in USD 250 million alleged bribe payoffs, Rahul Gandhi demands Adani's arrest, BJP hits back

Samajwadi Party demands countermanding of byelections in 3 UP assembly constituencies, Kundarki, Mirapur, Sisamau

Aam Aadmi Party announces first list of 11 candidates for Delhi assembly polls, six of them defectors

