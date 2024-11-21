Thursday, November 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 21, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 21, 2024

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, along with several others, has been indicted by US prosecutors in a USD 250 million bribery case. The allegations revolved around alleged payoffs aimed at securing contracts and influencing key business deals.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2024 20:50 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • US prosecutors indict industrialist Gautam Adani, several others in USD 250 million alleged bribe payoffs, Rahul Gandhi demands Adani's arrest, BJP hits back 
  • Samajwadi Party demands countermanding of byelections in 3 UP assembly constituencies, Kundarki, Mirapur, Sisamau
  • Aam Aadmi Party announces first list of 11 candidates for Delhi assembly polls, six of them defectors

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement