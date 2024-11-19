Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
A video of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi seeking support from Islamic cleric Mufti Salman Azhari has surfaced, triggering objections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several Hindu saints. In the video, Azmi is seen appealing to Azhari to rally the Muslim community in favour of the SP.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Video of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi seeking support from Islamic cleric Mufti Salman Azhari emerges;  BJP, Hindu saints object
  • Election Commission files FIR against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde after police seizes cash from a hotel where Tawde was present, Uddhav Thackeray alleges, ‘BJP Vote Jihad’
  • Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asks Election Commission not to allow local police to check the the identities of voters in UP byelections

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

