Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Video of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi seeking support from Islamic cleric Mufti Salman Azhari emerges; BJP, Hindu saints object

Election Commission files FIR against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde after police seizes cash from a hotel where Tawde was present, Uddhav Thackeray alleges, ‘BJP Vote Jihad’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asks Election Commission not to allow local police to check the the identities of voters in UP byelections

