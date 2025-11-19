Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 19, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Nitish Kumar set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 10th time; PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and NDA CMs to attend mega swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan tomorrow.
- Money laundering charge: Delhi court sends Al-Falah university founder Jawed Ahmed Siddiqui to 13-day ED custody.
- Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi to 11-day NIA custody after his deportation from USA.
