Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 19, 2025 Kumar was unanimously chosen as NDA's legislative party leader in the Bihar Assembly. He is set to take the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the tenth time on November 20.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Nitish Kumar set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 10th time; PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and NDA CMs to attend mega swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan tomorrow.

Money laundering charge: Delhi court sends Al-Falah university founder Jawed Ahmed Siddiqui to 13-day ED custody.

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi to 11-day NIA custody after his deportation from USA.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.