Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 24, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why 19 opposition parties decided not to attend inauguration of new Parliament building?

Pressure on Karnataka govt to lift ban on wearing of hijab in schools, colleges

How girls scored brilliantly to reach the top in UPSC Civil Service Exam

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News